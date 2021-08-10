Morgan Stanley Cuts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $58.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.45.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $45.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.13 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,808,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 240,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.