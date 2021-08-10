Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,351,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of PG&E worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PG&E by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PG&E by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PG&E by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

