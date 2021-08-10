Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.65% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOG. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 50,000.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 19.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

DOG opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

