Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.65% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOG. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 50,000.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 19.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

DOG opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

