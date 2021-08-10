Morgan Stanley Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $38.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

ADNT stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.64. Adient has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 46.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

