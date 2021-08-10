Morgan Stanley Lowers The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $23.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of REAL opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,853. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The RealReal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

