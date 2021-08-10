Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

