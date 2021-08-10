Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. 3,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

