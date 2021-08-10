Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.24. 15,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $154.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.