Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. 7,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

