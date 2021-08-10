Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. 372,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,297,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $345.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

