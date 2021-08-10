Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

MPAA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $413.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.81.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

