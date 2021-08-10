Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $247.00 Price Target at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $239.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $228.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $140.21 and a 1-year high of $231.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,395 shares of company stock worth $2,731,155. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

