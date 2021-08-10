Motorsport Games (MSGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

