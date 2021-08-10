Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) & Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Head to Head Analysis

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Moxian has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Moxian and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -280.67% -94.58% Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moxian and Decisionpoint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 142.72 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.42 $2.86 million $0.18 10.56

Decisionpoint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Moxian and Decisionpoint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Moxian on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

