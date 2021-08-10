Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 566,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,816. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 218,350 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

