MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 30,200 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Pool by 2,375.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $2,786,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,077 shares of company stock worth $20,549,684. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.95. The stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.16. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.