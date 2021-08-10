MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,393,206 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 329,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,351,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

