MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $145.83 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $145,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.33. 152,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,470,115. The stock has a market cap of $476.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.