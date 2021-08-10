MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $46.51 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.8% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 55,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.56. 29,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.47 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

