MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,850 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.44. 6,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

