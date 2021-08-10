MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 98,600 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $60,479,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,933. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.