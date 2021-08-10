Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 7.4%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price was down 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.25 and last traded at $106.32. Approximately 27,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,013,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

