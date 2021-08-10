National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 50,300 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.4496 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.16%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

