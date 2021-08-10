National Bankshares Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$67.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.29.

TSE GDI traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$56.73. 22,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

