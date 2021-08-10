National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,005. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $242.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.