Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.