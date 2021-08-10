Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.76 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $367.28 million and approximately $18.76 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,532.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.51 or 0.06914796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.38 or 0.01309782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00363931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00129649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00589763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00340147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00291637 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,221,054,237 coins and its circulating supply is 27,396,288,642 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.