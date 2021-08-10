Nestree Trading Up 14.8% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $559,594.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,827.43 or 1.00229904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00031378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00069088 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

