NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.64. 14,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,741. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

