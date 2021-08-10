Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $519.97 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $516.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

