Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00206739 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.