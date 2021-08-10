New Gold (NGD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $973.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.