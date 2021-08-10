New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kirby were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

KEX opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

