New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $826,000 Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

