New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,028 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $22,126,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $23,202,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. Barclays raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRIP opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. Research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

