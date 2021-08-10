New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,696 shares of company stock worth $1,020,798. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.