New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,758.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $201,313.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock worth $641,624 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.