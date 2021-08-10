New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

