New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 26.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.51. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

The Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

