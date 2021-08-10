New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.84 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

New Relic stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,179. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

