Newfound Research LLC Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 65.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21,966.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,879.57. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,578.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,132.97 and a 1 year high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

