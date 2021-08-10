Newfound Research LLC Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Newfound Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $4,636,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,841. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.69 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,450 shares of company stock worth $26,906,467. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

