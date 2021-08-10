Newfound Research LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Linde by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

