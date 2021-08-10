Newfound Research LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,216 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.42. 5,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

