Newfound Research LLC Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 736 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,046 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,138 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.7% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,136. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

