Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Newmont by 196.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after acquiring an additional 946,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,208. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.98. 316,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,349. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

