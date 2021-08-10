Newscrypto Market Cap Hits $105.05 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $105.05 million and $6.99 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00160381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,473.63 or 0.99869827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.15 or 0.00830502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 271,901,884 coins and its circulating supply is 152,252,237 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

