Newton Reaches Market Cap of $13.10 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00158892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00148272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.83 or 1.00643435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.60 or 0.00815232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

