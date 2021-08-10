NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 593,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,930,000 after buying an additional 306,528 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $440.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.85. The company has a market cap of $194.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

