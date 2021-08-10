NFT Market Cap Tops $7.04 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $141,928.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.05 or 0.00842442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041376 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

